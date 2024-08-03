Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 508,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,908 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

