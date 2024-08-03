Virtu Financial LLC Sells 103 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,600.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,668.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,477.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,333.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,399.45.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

