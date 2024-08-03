Virtu Financial LLC Sells 925 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $7,882,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,944.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,776.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,647.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,620.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

