Virtu Financial LLC Takes $379,000 Position in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of AI Transportation Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AITR. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,235,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AITR opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AITR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.