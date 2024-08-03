Virtu Financial LLC Takes $387,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $302.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.68. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

