Virtu Financial LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

