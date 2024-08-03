Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 462.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INDB

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.