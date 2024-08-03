Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

