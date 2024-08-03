Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,437. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

