Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $39,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 550,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $3,071,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.76. 1,793,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,543. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

