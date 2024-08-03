Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.83.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8,977.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 67,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

