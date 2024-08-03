Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Weave Communications shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 141,901 shares traded.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.