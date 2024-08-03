Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Weave Communications shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 141,901 shares traded.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weave Communications Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
