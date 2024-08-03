WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
NYSE:WEC opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
