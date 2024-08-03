WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $174.95, but opened at $161.79. WESCO International shares last traded at $166.18, with a volume of 135,466 shares traded.

The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WESCO International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in WESCO International by 68.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

