West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

TSE WFG opened at C$119.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.20. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$124.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -109.46%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

