West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.