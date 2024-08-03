Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 338.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 13,250,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,047. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

