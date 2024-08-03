Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. 3,497,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,795. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.