Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 76,744 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. 3,369,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

