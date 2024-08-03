Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 729,484 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 44,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 16,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $39.90. 25,951,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,184,204. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.