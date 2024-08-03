Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $41.50 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 5,525.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,177 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Weatherford International worth $41,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weatherford International by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Weatherford International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Weatherford International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

WFRD traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,536. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Bank of America boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

