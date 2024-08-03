Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $45.85 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.62% of Mercury Systems worth $45,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $33.68. 311,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

