Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $180.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,130. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

