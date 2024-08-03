Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $15.65 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,503 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. 891,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

