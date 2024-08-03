Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $452,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,271,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

