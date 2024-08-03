Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019,788 shares of company stock worth $685,706,726 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,922,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

