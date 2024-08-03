Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $31.50 Million Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,618,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,495,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Simmons First National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Simmons First National by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 626,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

