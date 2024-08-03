Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 6,798 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 85,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

AMGN traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $333.99. 2,106,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $228.21 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

