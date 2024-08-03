Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 70,540 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.86% of Sonic Automotive worth $35,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 85.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. 285,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,067,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

