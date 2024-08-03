Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VTI stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.90. 4,744,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,056. The company has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.