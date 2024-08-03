Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,255. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

