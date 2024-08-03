Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Willdan Group Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of WLDN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,543,255.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $462,497.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,269,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,543,255.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,288. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

