Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.10 million. Willdan Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,253,085.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,253,085.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $103,422.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,121.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

