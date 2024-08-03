WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.