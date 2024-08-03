Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $727.0 million-$729.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.3 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.94-0.98 EPS.
Workiva Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WK stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,173,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
