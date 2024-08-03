Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 1,598,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,819. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

