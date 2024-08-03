Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Roth Mkm

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.15.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Xponential Fitness stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,416. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $29,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.