XRUN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.97 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $77,753.63 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

