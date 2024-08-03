Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Stephens

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZBRA. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $322.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

