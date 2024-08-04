10,310 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vale by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vale by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 37,203,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,798,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

