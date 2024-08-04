111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 1.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13. 22,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 62,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

111 Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

111 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 111, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

