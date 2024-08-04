14,919 Shares in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Purchased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 555,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PGHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 17,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

