1,799 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $26.69. 2,019,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

