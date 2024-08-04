1,818 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.8 %

SWK opened at $98.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -142.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.