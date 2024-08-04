25,024 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after buying an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $60.01.
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
