280 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WLK traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.06. 558,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

