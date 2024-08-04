3,669 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,555,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

QQQJ traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 124,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $631.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

