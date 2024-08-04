42 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $756.76. 485,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,490. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $3,346,441. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

