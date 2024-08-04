4,273 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.14. 1,664,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,208. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

