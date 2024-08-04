4,395 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 6,162,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

