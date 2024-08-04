490 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $537.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.34 and its 200-day moving average is $533.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

